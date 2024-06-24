Important Regulatory Filing Dates 2024

The scope of regulatory requirements in the Cayman Islands has increased significantly in recent years and requires Cayman-domiciled entities to meet ongoing regulatory filing requirements, in addition toother obligations as set out by the regulatory bodies of the Cayman Islands.

By staying informed and seeking guidance from experts, Cayman entities can navigate the complexities of the regulatory landscape with clarity and ease.

We have provided a summary of the regulatory filing datesfor Cayman-domiciled entities(including regulated funds), for 2024 below.