Tobacco licence holders are reminded that, to avoid late fees, applications for the renewal of their Certificate of Registration should be submitted on 1 November 2022.

Annual registration renewal fees are CI$500 for a retailer, CI$750 for a cigar bar and CI$5,000 for a wholesale distributor.

Application submissions for Grand Cayman licence holders must be done at the Department of Commerce and Investment (DCI) Business Licensing Counter, located on the first floor of the Government Administration Building. Office hours are Monday to Friday, from 9am to 4pm.

A valid trade and business licence is required to renew the tobacco license. Applicants are required to include written notification of any changes made since the last registration, such as the dealer's contact details, business location, ownership and trade of products and the completed application form.

Renewals of the Certificate of Registration for Cayman Brac and Little Cayman licence holders must be submitted at the DCI Office located in Cayman Brac, at the Bodden and Bodden Building in Stake Bay, between the hours of 9am and 4pm, Monday to Friday.

Applications submitted after 1 November, and up to 31 December 2022, will attract a late fee of an additional 50 percent of the registration fee. Applications submitted after 31 December, and up to 31 January 2023, will incur a late fee of 100 percent of the registration fee. After 31 January 2023, and up to 30 June 2023, applications will attract a late fee of an additional 200 percent of the registration fee.

Any registered dealer who does not apply for a renewal by 30 June 2023 must cease all tobacco sales immediately. In order to resume dealing in tobacco products, the dealer will need to submit a new application for a Certificate of Registration and pay the requisite application fee.

Applications can be downloaded from the DCI website. For additional information, contact Ms. Samone Morgan at smorgan@dci.gov.ky. For Cayman Brac and Little Cayman queries, please call Mrs. Lolita Bodden-Arch on 948-2400.

