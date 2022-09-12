The 15 September 2022 is the upcoming deadline for submitting the 2021 CRS Compliance Form with the Department for International Tax Cooperation (DITC) in the Cayman Islands.

All Cayman Islands entities classified as Financial Institutions (FIs) under CRS* that have a reporting obligation must file the CRS Compliance Form using the online DITC portal. Failure to file the CRS Compliance Form by the deadline could result in an administrative fine or penalty.

To assist with the completion and submission of the CRS Compliance Form, the DITC have published FAQs on their website. In addition. Appleby and the DITC have also published CRS Enforcement Guidelines that are available here and here and the general DITC CRS Guidelines that are available here.

