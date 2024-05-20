Cayman Enterprise City Publishes Socio-Economic Impact Assessment by Economist and Leading Advisor on the Caribbean, Marla Dukharan

Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands (09 May 2024) – Cayman Enterprise City (CEC) has released a Socio-Economic Impact Assessment by Marla Dukharan. The report illustrates that CEC is increasing its impact by supporting higher earnings for Caymanians and is driving a shift towards a knowledge-based economy by focusing on high productivity sectors. The release by Dukharan reads, "Caymanian resourcefulness and private sector-led innovation have been the driving force behind the islands' outstanding socio-economic success. Cayman Enterprise City underpins the next generation of Cayman innovation and dynamism."

With an economic impact of USD $130 million in 2023, contributing just under USD $1 billion to the local economic activity in 12 years since inception, "CEC is helping the nation to diversify economically, in terms of sectors and jobs, ensuring locals have economic and employment opportunities that match the nation's progress," the report reads.

The CEC socio-economic development project is now home to 352 Special Economic Zones Companies (SEZCos), many of which are globally recognised institutions led by top executives and industry experts. "CEC member companies are providing high-value employment with salaries exceeding those typically found outside of the special economic zone," said Charlie Kirkconnell, Chief Executive Officer at CEC. "The CEC community is fully invested in Cayman and the report illustrates that the CEC socio-economic development project is making a very significant impact on Cayman's economy and community."

"As CEC continues to grow, it continues to create significant employment and entrepreneurial opportunities for Caymanians and we encourage anyone that might be interested in finding out how they might get involved, whether as a member of the community and/or as a volunteer in our Enterprise Cayman non-profit organisation (NPO)."

77% of Caymanian-held jobs at CEC member companies, are in sectors with high social returns and increasing global demand. "By putting skills first and prioritizing learning, CEC is enabling new industries to take root," the release by Dukharan reads.

CEC, through its Enterprise Cayman NPO, is a first-mover in private sector-facilitated education and training in the Caribbean, making it a leading force to boost youth participation in the economy. By offering training in specialised skills, Enterprise Cayman is helping to close the gap in higher education and earnings for Caymanians. "Through Enterprise Cayman we've set out to strategically support meaningful employment and entrepreneurial opportunities for Caymanians, by providing internship and mentorship opportunities, by hosting skill-building and career focused training, and by providing invaluable networking and community engagement opportunities," said Kirkconnell.

In 2023 individuals took advantage of 4,226 opportunities to participate in education, training, and career development events and, since launching entrepreneurial programming in 2021, Enterprise Cayman has worked with 41 new Cayman-born business ventures. "We're helping to develop a local talent pool that meets the demand of Cayman's growing digital innovation and technology sectors while, in parallel, offering exciting opportunities for individuals to launch new business ventures within an innovative business environment," said Kirkconnell.

With CEC's new campus and state-of-the-art facilities, Signal House, the project "holds the promise of deep, continued economic impact," the report concludes.

To access CEC's economic impact assessments and Enterprise Cayman's annual reports please visit https://www.enterprisecayman.ky/reports . For more information on how to get involved and for upcoming programmes and events visit www.enterprisecayman.ky .

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.