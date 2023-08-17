The Regulatory 15/15: August 2023

In this Regulatory 15/15 podcast, Partners Chris Capewell, Patrick Head and Professional Support Lawyer Jennifer Parsons from our Regulatory & Financial Services Advisory team discuss the following Cayman Islands topics:

  • Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Update
  • Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD)
  • Pillars One and Two
  • Department for International Tax Cooperation (DITC) Update
  • Updates Bulletin
  • Common Reporting Standard (CRS) Compliance Forms
  • Economic Substance (ES) Enforcement
  • Beneficial Ownership Regime (BOR)
  • Approved Stock Exchanges
  • Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA) 
  • Corporate Governance and Internal Controls

Chris Capewell, Patrick Head and Jennifer Parsons

15 minutes

