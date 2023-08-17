The Regulatory 15/15: August 2023
In this Regulatory 15/15 podcast, Partners Chris Capewell, Patrick Head and Professional Support Lawyer Jennifer Parsons from our Regulatory & Financial Services Advisory team discuss the following Cayman Islands topics:
- Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Update
- Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD)
- Pillars One and Two
- Department for International Tax Cooperation (DITC) Update
- Updates Bulletin
- Common Reporting Standard (CRS) Compliance Forms
- Economic Substance (ES) Enforcement
- Beneficial Ownership Regime (BOR)
- Approved Stock Exchanges
- Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA)
- Corporate Governance and Internal Controls
SPEAKERS:
Chris Capewell, Patrick Head and Jennifer Parsons
DURATION:
15 minutes
