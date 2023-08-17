ARTICLE

The Regulatory 15/15: August 2023

Now Live

In this Regulatory 15/15 podcast, Partners Chris Capewell, Patrick Head and Professional Support Lawyer Jennifer Parsons from our Regulatory & Financial Services Advisory team discuss the following Cayman Islands topics:

Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Update

Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD)

Pillars One and Two

Department for International Tax Cooperation (DITC) Update

Updates Bulletin

Common Reporting Standard (CRS) Compliance Forms

Economic Substance (ES) Enforcement

Beneficial Ownership Regime (BOR)

Approved Stock Exchanges

Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA)

Corporate Governance and Internal Controls

SPEAKERS:

Chris Capewell, Patrick Head and Jennifer Parsons

DURATION:

15 minutes

