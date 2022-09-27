Cayman Islands:
How Third-Party Commodity Pool Operators Assist Alternatives Managers With US Regulation
27 September 2022
Maples Group
Extreme market volatility has resulted in growing interest for
separately managed accounts and managed account platforms. At the
same time, alternative asset allocations are on the rise with the
managed futures industry accounting for a sizeable portion of
inflows. Despite their alpha-generating potential, meeting the
reporting requirements of these strategies is often beyond the
bandwidth of many small to mid-size asset managers. As such, they
may consider engaging a third-party commodity pool operator to
handle reporting requirements, allowing them to focus on delivering
market-beating returns while helping to keep management fees to a
minimum.
To read the full article
click here
