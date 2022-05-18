We are big supporters of keep the sea plastic-free, and we are donating US$10,000 to an incredible feat for an incredible cause.

Starting 16 May 2022, Oliver (Oly) Rush will attempt a world record nonstop swim around the entire island of Grand Cayman. These efforts aim to raise vital funds to help individuals actively fight plastic pollution in the Cayman Islands.

You can view Oly's story in this short film exploring his life and philosophy that led him to long-distance swimming for a cause or track him live in action here.

