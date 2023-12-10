ARTICLE

Cayman Islands: Help For Children Raises $400K In Support Of The Prevention And Treatment Of Child Abuse

The Help for Children Committee at the 'Intergalactic' gala fundraiser.

On Saturday, 18 Nov., supporters of Help For Children (HFC) Cayman (formerly Hedge Funds Care Cayman) gathered at the Kimpton Seafire Resort & Spa for the annual 'Open Your Hearts to the Children' fundraising gala. Under the theme of "Intergalactic", the event raised approximately US$400,000 in support of the non-profit organisation's commitment to prevent, treat and end child abuse in the Cayman Islands.

More than 250 guests attended the event and enjoyed cocktails, dinner and entertainment by Lionfish. Once again, Vicki Wheaton reprised her role as auctioneer to help bidders dig deep on some exceptional items, including an Audi from Car City, a private jet experience from Cayman Private Aviation, a membership at exclusive health and fitness facility The Rec Room, stunning jewellery from Kirk Freeport, unique wines and champagnes from Cayman Distributors, sports memorabilia and one-of-a-kind experiences.

In his welcome remarks, HFC Global Board Member Baron Jacob commented: "Your donations tonight are the lifeblood of this charity and you have changed the lives of thousands of at-risk young people. Your help ensures that the most vulnerable in our community have a better chance at a life of safety and unlimited potential."

Funds raised at the gala are granted out to a variety of charities in the local community which support HFC's mission to prevent and treat child abuse including One2One (formerly Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Cayman Islands), Cayman Islands Crisis Centre, Cayman Islands Early Childhood Association, Cayman Islands Health Services Authority, Cayman Islands Red Cross, Children and Youth Services (CAYS) Foundation, Department of Counselling Services, Department of Children and Family Services, NCVO, The Alex Panton Foundation and the YMCA of the Cayman Islands.

The event was proud to host Governor Jane Owen, Deputy Governor Franz Manderson, Deputy Premier André Ebanks, Police Commissioner Kurt Walton, Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart and other distinguished guests.

HFC is committed to the prevention and treatment of child abuse by investing in the most effective advocacy, research, education, and counselling programmes that heal children and empower families. This event continues to fund the most innovative programs in the field to help those affected by child abuse in the Cayman Islands.

