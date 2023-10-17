The Cayman Islands Institute of Professional Accountants has welcomed Marilyn Layne as its new Director of Education & Training, overseeing all aspects of CIIPA's learning objectives and educational initiatives.
Layne, a US Certified Public Accountant, has more than 15 years of experience working in public accounting and the private sector. She joins CIIPA from KPMG, where she served as a Director within the Audit Quality and Professional Practice as well as the Head of Audit Learning & Development for the KPMG Islands Group.
"I'm thrilled to join the CIIPA team as we look to strengthen the pipeline of accountants who will support Cayman businesses, across all industries, for years to come," Layne said. "I'm also keen to contribute to the lifelong learning of our members by ensuring course offerings meet their needs and allow them to thrive in their careers. Non-members are always welcome to join our trainings as well."
Layne joins CIIPA at an important time as the institute looks to expand the breadth and depth of its professional development offerings. CIIPA continues to work toward offering the Becker CPA Exam Review to US CPA candidates, an ACCA Joint Examination Partnership, looking at the possibility of offering an apprenticeship programme for Accounting Technicians and establishing a high stakes Prometric centre in the Cayman Islands to facilitate US CPA examinations.
"We're pleased to have Marilyn on board as CIIPA begins an exciting new chapter in its educational offerings," CIIPA Chief Executive Officer Sheree Ebanks said. "CIIPA is committed to contributing to and ensuring a high-quality profession locally and internationally and creating pathways for professional development, guidance and lifelong learning. With her expertise and vision, Marilyn allows us to do that."
Layne expects to work closely with CIIPA's Training Committee, which is responsible for helping plan and host several training courses and events throughout the year. There are several courses planned before the end of the year and CIIPA's Momentum Conference is slated to be held Thursday, 30 Nov.
