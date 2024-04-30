April 2024 – Building on established practices, and taking inspiration from the successful experiences of international partners, the Ukrainian competition authority (the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine) has introduced a settlement procedure for cartels and abuse of dominance cases. The procedure became effective on 30 January 2024 within the framework of recent competition law reforms.

The procedure is designed as a "win-win" enforcement tool that can both simplify and expedite the adoption of cartel or abuse of dominance decisions, and reduce fines by 15%, provided that defendants meet the respective competition authority eligibility requirements.

For more details, please see our leaflet covering this topic in English and Ukrainian below.



