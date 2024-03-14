In this episode of Law Booth, Thomas Bugeja, Partner, and Maria DeBono, Associate, from the Firm's Competition Law Practice, sit down with Dr. Aloysius Bianchi, Director of the Inspectorate and Cartel Investigations Directorate within the Maltese Office for Competition (OfC), to discuss the practical realities of Maltese competition law and its enforcement in Malta.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.