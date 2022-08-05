In advance of the next edition of Cartel Intel, Brussels Partner Daniel Vowden sat down with Ashley Brickles, Senior Managing Director at FTI Consulting, to discuss the changed nature of dawn raid inspections, the new tools and technologies available to antitrust authorities, and the precautions businesses should sensibly be taking to mitigate risks and maximise compliance.

FTI Consulting is a market-leading global consultancy that has assisted clients with many of the world's largest, highest-profile antitrust investigations. Ashley Brickles has acted on some of the most demanding European cartel cases in recent years and specialises in solving data-related challenges that arise during these complex, multi-jurisdictional investigations.

