ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

In order to ensure effective state regulation in the field of production, import, storage and sale of ethyl alcohol, suppression of smuggling of ethyl alcohol and use for the production of counterfeit products, ensuring the completeness of tax payments to the republican budget, compliance with legislation in the field of state regulation of the production and circulation of ethyl alcohol and alcoholic products, protection of public health, by Decree of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic dated July 8, 2022 UP No. 222, from September 1, 2022, a 100% state monopoly on the production, import, storage and sale of ethyl alcohol is introduced in the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic.

SE "Kara-Balta Distillery" was granted the exclusive right to produce, import ethyl alcohol, as well as to sell ethyl alcohol produced and imported to the Kyrgyz Republic. Business entities that use ethyl alcohol are instructed to submit the existing contracts for the supply and sale of ethyl alcohol to the State Enterprise Kara-Balta Alcohol Plant for approval within two weeks.

It was also decided to establish the State Agency for Control over the Production and Turnover of Ethyl Alcohol, Alcoholic Products under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic, the main task of which is the implementation of the state monopoly, state regulation and control over the production, import, storage and sale of ethyl alcohol, alcoholic and alcohol-containing products.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.