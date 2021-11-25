The most recent revision of the Swiss Cartel Act will enter into force as of 1 January 2022. The new rules introduce the concept of relative market power. Moreover, the existing provision regarding the abuse of dominant position will be extended to companies with relative market power and a new provision of abusive behavior in connection with the purchase of goods or services abroad will be introduced. Finally, a prohibition of online-geoblocking comes into effect.

These new rules present both opportunities and risks. This is especially true considering the recent tightening of Swiss antitrust law brought about by rulings of the Swiss Federal Supreme Court. Is your company prepared for this?

For more information on the upcoming legislative changes, we kindly refer you to our Legal Compass from March 2021, which you can access here.

Originally published 12 October, 2021

