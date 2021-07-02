Jones Day's series on private enforcement actions relating to antitrust matters in Europe turns to significant developments in Spain. Raimundo Ortega and Antonio Canales explain why antitrust actions in Spain have increased, discuss how damages are disputed and quantified, and review the key takeaways from the high-profile Truck Cartel and Paper Envelope Cartel matters.

