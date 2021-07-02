Jones Day's series on private enforcement actions relating to antitrust matters in Europe turns to significant developments in Spain. Raimundo Ortega and Antonio Canales explain why antitrust actions in Spain have increased, discuss how damages are disputed and quantified, and review the key takeaways from the high-profile Truck Cartel and Paper Envelope Cartel matters.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
SUBSCRIBE TO JONES DAY TALKS®
Subscribe on Apple Podcasts
Subscribe on Android
Subscribe on Google Play
Subscribe on Stitcher
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.