Introduction:

As of January 1, 2024 a long-cherished dream of startup ventures is becoming a reality. Starting next year, these companies can grant ownership stakes to their employees and executives without incurring any tax liabilities. This means that the mindset and motivation of these individuals towards ownership can now be efficiently secured without detours.

The Importance of Employee Commitment in Startup Success:

The commitment and long-term motivation of leaders and employees play a significant role in the success and sustainability of startup ventures. One effective way for early-stage companies to foster this commitment is by granting key individuals ownership stakes through immediate rewards or exercisable options.

Historical Tax Challenges:

However, until now, this has been a cumbersome and expensive process from a tax perspective. The moment an employee or executive acquired ownership, they were required to declare the market value of the ownership as employment income. Tax regulations, especially regarding option programs, added complexity by necessitating the assessment of the acquired ownership's market value at the time of option exercise. This often resulted in a substantial tax burden at the moment of option exercise, particularly if the company experienced significant market and valuation growth.

Elimination of Tax Barriers from January:

This tax dilemma has been addressed by a recently approved tax law amendment set to take effect in January. According to this amendment:

"EMPLOYEES AND EXECUTIVE OFFICERS OF 'STARTUP VENTURES' WILL BE ABLE TO ACQUIRE OWNERSHIP STAKES IN THE COMPANY TAX-FREE."

Furthermore, this tax exemption extends to options, making the acquisition of ownership stakes through the exercise of purchase rights tax-free. This includes situations where the employee or executive received the purchase right when the company qualified as a startup venture.

The new regulation defines "startup ventures" as micro and small businesses registered for up to 5 years, not listed on the stock exchange, that have not distributed profits and were not formed through mergers or separations. This provision specifically focuses on startups, assisting these businesses in shaping ownership motivations during their early operational phases.

Conditions for Tax Exemption:

Additionally, for the tax exemption to apply, the employee or executive must remain an owner of the startup venture for at least 3 years after acquiring the ownership stake. In the case of option grants, this rule is interpreted as a requirement for at least three years between the opening of the option and the sale of the acquired ownership. If the option becomes exercisable before this period, the regulation provides a tax-efficient solution for cases where the employee exercises the option just before an exit event.

Taxation Guidelines:

Until the employee sells the acquired ownership stake, there is no obligation to pay taxes. Moreover, once they become an owner, a portion of their income can be received as dividends, subject to a mere 15% tax rate.

When an individual sells their ownership stake, the entire selling price (reduced by the value possibly spent to acquire the ownership) is taxed as capital gains income, which is significantly more favourable compared to the tax and contribution burdens on wages.

Alternative for Non-Qualifying Companies: Employee Share Ownership Program (ESOP-MRP):

Companies that do not meet the criteria for the new regulation can still implement an Employee Share Ownership Program (ESOP). Through an ESOP, employees can gain income taxed as capital gains. Moreover, an ESOP can facilitate employee interest in an exit event, providing favourable tax treatment for key employees involved in the sale of the company.

Conclusion:

With the upcoming changes in tax legislation, startup ventures gain a powerful tool for fostering ownership motivation among their key personnel. The elimination of tax barriers not only simplifies the process but also encourages long-term commitment from employees and executives, contributing to the overall success and sustainability of these innovative businesses.

