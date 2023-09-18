ARTICLE

In a recent development, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has signaled the government's intention to introduce a Capital Gains Tax as part of its available tax sources. Capital Gains Tax is a levy imposed on the profit realized from the sale of various assets. The specific details and extensiveness of this tax regime are yet to be determined as the legislation is currently being enacted and is only aimed at being introduced in 2024. (Source: NST / 11 September 2023).

