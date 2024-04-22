Over the past months, the Authority for the Responsible Use of Cannabis (ARUC) has issued the first cannabis club licenses. These clubs that are also known as Cannabis Harm Reduction Associations must strictly adhere to the local legislation, directives, guidelines.

There are five different categories to choose from depending on the number of members that the prospective club would like to cater for, as follows:

Category 1: up to 50 members

Category 2: 51 to 100 members

Category 3: 101 to 250 members

Category 4: 251 to 350 members

Category 5: 351 to 500 members

To start of an application, it is essential to propose a name for the cannabis club and details such as the registered address, and all personal details of the founding members, administrators and key person.

The application documentation and files must include:

A draft statute of the cannabis association

A logo

A membership policies

An organisational structure

A personal declaration forms and source of wealth for all board members involved

A Fit and proper enquiry for all board members involved

A code of conduct of the association

Several other documents are required, including but not limited to:

A declaration by an architect for the site

A detailed floor plan of the site

Details on the operating environment: Cultivation process, seeds, pest control management plan, hygiene, waste management, recovery plan, transportation policies and procedures, packaging, harm reduction initiatives, product display policies, record keeping for the register of members and more

Details about the distribution process

Human resources plan

A detailed financial plan

You can read more about this in our dedicated webpage: https://sciberras.legal/practice-areas/cannabis-law/. If you are interested in establishing a cannabis club / cannabis association in Malta, contact us at Sciberras Advocates for legal guidance and expertise on the application procedures.

This article is for information purposes only and should not be construed as legal advice.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.