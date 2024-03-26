ARTICLE

March 2024 – A cannabis law passed by the Ukrainian parliament back in December of last year, will come into force on 16 August 2024. Developed in compliance with EU regulations, the law represents a significant overhaul of cannabis regulations in Ukraine. Secondary cannabis-related legislation is expected to be drafted by the Ukrainian government by the end of May 2024.

