Attorneys from Tilleke & Gibbins have contributed the Laos and Thailand chapters to the newly released CMS Expert Guide to Cannabis Law and Legislation. The Thailand chapter was provided by Alan Adcock, partner and head of the firm's regional life sciences team, while Dino Santaniello, head of Tilleke & Gibbins' office in Laos, produced the Laos chapter.

The guide provides an overview of the legal framework regulating cannabis in 33 jurisdictions around the world. It covers topics such as medical, recreational, and industrial use of cannabis, as well as the patentability of cannabis-based products. The guide's chapters offer high-level information on the legal approach taken in each jurisdiction, as well as guidance for companies and business activities exploring possibilities in relation to cannabis and hemp.

The Laos and Thailand chapters—as well as the full guide to cannabis law in 33 jurisdictions—are available on the CMS website.

