ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The Barbados Medicinal Cannabis Licensing Authority (BMCLA) has announced that two (2) licensees with a combined nine (9) licences have been approved to enter the cannabis businesses. Both licensees are Barbadian owners.

Chief Executive Officer (Ag.), Senator Shanika Roberts-Odle stated: “We are excited and very happy to have the Board approve these licences, with Cabinet's approval. Barbados is moving towards an ambitious new industry and our strategic plan clearly sets out bold targets to fully realise the potential of this market. This first set of licences represents a new economic sector under the medicinal cannabis industry, which will drive economic diversification across existing local sectors, stimulate job and training opportunities and encourage local, regional and international investment and entrepreneurship.”

She noted that in her previous role as the Programme Administrator with responsibility for licensing and applications, that the team had worked diligently with applicants since the application portal opened on January 18, 2021.

She added that the approval of the nine (9) licences was a great step for the island's entrance into the medicinal cannabis sector.

Click here to read more.

Originally Published by Barbados Government Information Service

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.