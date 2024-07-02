Immediate Changes To PGWP Application Process: Flagpoling No Longer Permitted

Effective immediately, foreign nationals are no longer permitted to apply for a Post-Graduation Work Permit (PGWP) at the border, a process commonly known as flagpoling.

At Fakhoury Global Immigration, our motto is Global Vision, Personal Attention. We provide our clients with the most comprehensive legal immigration services available while tailoring them to their specific requirements. Offering a full range of immigration legal services, we aspire to be the one-stop solution for all our clients’ global and U.S.-based needs. Our team of lawyers and paralegals are specialists in all U.S. and major international visa classifications. We provide comprehensive and peerless legal services that are cost-competitive, custom tailored, fully compliant, and successful in achieving our clients’ objectives.

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Effective immediately, foreign nationals are no longer permitted to apply for a Post-Graduation Work Permit (PGWP) at the border, a process commonly known as flagpoling. Flagpoling involves temporary residents of Canada leaving the country and re-entering shortly after to bypass the standard wait times associated with applying for work or study permits online, thereby receiving same-day immigration services.

Flagpoling hours at 12 ports of entry across Canada have been reduced to allow border services officers to more efficiently manage the high volume of travelers during peak periods and to prioritize other essential tasks, such as handling high-risk travelers and facilitating trade.

To further address flagpoling, several additional measures have been implemented:

Accelerating processing times for in-Canada work permit applications.

Simplifying online application forms and processes, enabling foreign nationals to continue working while awaiting a decision on their new application.

Allowing workers to begin employment with a new employer immediately, without having to wait for their new work permit application to be processed.

To view the full article click here

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.