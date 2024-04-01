The Canadian government has announced forthcoming modifications to the Temporary Foreign Worker Program (TFWP), a program primarily concerned with granting work permits through Labour Market Impact Assessments (LMIAs) to employers demonstrating a need to hire workers from outside Canada. The TFWP is distinct from the International Mobility Program (IMP), which allows for non-LMIA work permits in categories such as intra-company transfers or professionals from certain countries. The upcoming changes, effective May 1, 2024, appear to impact the TFWP exclusively.

As of May 1, 2024, the following modifications will take effect:

New LMIAs will be valid for six months instead of twelve. This refers to the period within which the foreign worker must apply for a work permit after LMIA issuance, not the period granted to work in Canada.

Employers will only be allowed to fill 20% of their workforce through the TFWP in the low-wage stream, with exceptions for the health care and construction industries, which will retain the 30% cap.

Employers will need to explore other recruitment methods before seeking LMIAs, such as actively recruiting asylum seekers with valid work permits.

