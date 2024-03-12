At Brown Immigration Law, we strive to be your company's partner in growth and innovation, on a global scale. We continue our commitment to demystifying the complex immigration laws of the United States and Canada to provide efficient and effective immigration and global mobility support. Please find this month's breaking immigration news below.

CANADA BREAKING NEWS

New Requirements for Mexican Nationals Traveling to Canada

Effective February 29, 2024, Mexican citizens traveling to Canada are subject to new requirements:

Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA) Requirements : Mexican citizens must now meet new criteria to qualify for an eTA. Mexican citizens are eligible for an eTA if 1) they are using a valid Mexican passport to fly to Canada, 2) they are going to Canada for a short visit (typically 6 months or less), and 3) they either have held a Canadian visitor visa in the past 10 years or currently hold a valid United States nonimmigrant visa.

: Mexican citizens must now meet new criteria to qualify for an eTA. Mexican citizens are eligible for an eTA if 1) they are using a valid Mexican passport to fly to Canada, 2) they are going to Canada for a short visit (typically 6 months or less), and 3) they either have held a Canadian visitor visa in the past 10 years or currently hold a valid United States nonimmigrant visa. Existing eTAs Cancelled : Any existing eTA will be automatically canceled for Mexican nationals unless they have a valid work or study permit.

: Any existing eTA will be automatically canceled for Mexican nationals unless they have a valid work or study permit. Application Process: Those with eTA applications in progress must reapply for a new eTA or a visitor visa.

As a result of these changes, most Mexican citizens will require a visitor visa to enter Canada. An eTA is exclusively for air travel. This means Mexican citizens traveling to Canada by car, bus, train, or boat will need a visitor visa even if they are eligible for an eTA.

The new travel requirements for Mexican citizens will lead to an increase in consular applications for work and study permits as many will be unable to apply at the Port of Entry.

