Canada: New Business Immigration Measures: What Your Foreign Workers Need To Know

Every month, our Business Immigration and Mobility team keeps a watchful eye on important news that may impact your foreign workers. Check out the latest business immigration updates.

Canadian Business Immigration

Major Impact of New Federal Measures on Your Recruitment of International Students

Effective September 1, 2024, postgraduate work permits will no longer be issued to students graduating from programs offered through Public College-Private Partnerships. In the coming weeks, spouses of most international students outside master's and doctoral programs, as well as specific professional programs such as medicine and law, will no longer be eligible for open work permits. Then, most students must include an attestation letter from the province or territory where they plan to study with their study permit application.

These measures, combined with the introduction of a temporary cap on international students at bachelor's and college level, represent a reduction in international students of around 35% over the next two years, with the cap divided between provinces according to population.

Mark Your Calendars: Phase 2 of the Recognized Employer Pilot Opens for Applications

In a bid to further enhance hiring flexibility, Phase 2 of the Recognized Employer Pilot is gearing up for applications starting January 2024. This pilot caters to employers regularly using the Temporary Foreign Worker Program for filling roles in high-demand sectors.

CAQ and VJO Applications Must Now Be Filed via Arrima Platform

Effective January 22, 2024, applications for “Certificat d'acceptation du Québec” (CAQ) for Labour Market Impact Assessment applications under the Temporary Foreign Worker Program must be submitted online through Arrima. This requirement applies to three specific categories: High-wage positions, Low-wage positions, and the Global Talent Stream. The same online filing requirement via Arrima will also apply to requests for validation of job offers (VJO) under the Regular Skilled Worker Program.

Québec Regular Skilled Worker Program: Level 7 Oral French Minimally Required

French proficiency is now a mandatory requirement to receive an invitation to apply for permanent residence under the Regular Québec Skilled Worker category. Individuals with a validated job offer outside the CMM must now also declare their French proficiency to be considered for an invitation.

Stay Tuned: Professions Eligible for Simplified Processing May Change

Anticipate an upcoming shift as the list of professions eligible for simplified processing undergoes an update on February 24, 2024. Effective since May 24, 2022, the current list includes the addition of several skill level C professions within the National Occupational Classification, with some now categorized as TEER 4 or 5. We will provide a link to the new list once available.

American Business Immigration

Good News Ahead: New H-1B Visa Renewal Pilot Program Established in the United States

As a positive step toward streamlining visa processing and reducing wait times, the U.S. Department of State announced a pilot program for H-1B stateside visa renewals. The pilot program began on January 29, 2024, and will end on April 1, 2024. Participation in the pilot program is limited to only principal H-1B applicants, and no other visas, including H-4 visas, will be processed.

USCIS Announces Inflation Adjustment to Premium Processing Fees

Premium Processing services (Form I-907) will be increased commencing February 26, 2024. We are also expecting an increase of filing fees at large as a next step.

