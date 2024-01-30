ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has announced that effective September 1, 2024, a temporary cap will be placed on new international student visas and admissions. The announcement comes in response to a record-breaking increase on temporary residents and rapid housing market price inflation in Canada.

The temporary two-year cap is aimed to have an overall 35 per cent reduction in new study visas across Canada. The federal government will assign a fixed number of study permits to each province based on population size, and each province will be responsible for allocating the designated quota amongst authorized schools.

Further, IRCC has announced that it will stop issuing postgraduate work permits to international students who graduate from programs provided under Public College-Private Partnerships. Only accompanying qualifying partners of international students who are studying in graduate schools or in a professional program will be entitled to open work permits.

Read the original article on GowlingWLG.com

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.