Canada has announced a pathway to permanent resident status for eligible Ukrainians who are in Canada.

The special program will launch on Oct. 23, 2023, and remain open until Oct. 23, 2024. Details will not be provided until closer to the launch date.

The IRCC news release on July 15 provided basic eligibility information:

The Ukrainian national must be in Canada with temporary resident status.

They must have a family member in Canada who is a Canadian citizen or permanent resident.

The Canadian family member may be the spouse, common-law partner, parent, grandparent, sibling, child or grandchild of the Ukrainian PR applicant.

Canada previously launched a special temporary resident pathway called the Canada-Ukraine Authorization for Emergency Travel (CUAET) to assist Ukrainians fleeing the war in Ukraine. Overseas applications under CUAET ended July 15, 2023. Those holding a CUAET visa who are outside of Canada must use it to travel to Canada by March 31, 2024. New Ukrainian applicants applying for temporary entry to Canada after July 15, 2023 must now apply under the regular rules.

Conclusion

This PR pathway will provide a potential PR option to eligible Ukrainians, but only to those who have Canadian citizen or PR relatives in Canada.

Canadian employers who hire Ukrainians on work permits should be aware of this program. Many employers support the transition of foreign workers to PR status through some of the economic immigration categories. This program for eligible Ukrainians may provide an alternative path. Furthermore, it will provide a potential path for some Ukrainian temporary workers who may not otherwise qualify for PR under one of the economic or provincial nominee categories.

Read the original article on GowlingWLG.com

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.