ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Citizenship by investment programs have gained significant popularity in recent years as an avenue for individuals seeking a second citizenship or residency. These programs provide an opportunity to obtain citizenship or residency rights in exchange for making an investment in the country. Many countries offer golden visa programs, however, those offered by Antigua and Barbuda, Greece, and St. Kitts and Nevis are some of the leading programs globally.

Antigua and Barbuda:

Antigua and Barbuda's citizenship by investment program requires a contribution to the National Development Fund, real estate investment, or the establishment of a business. The minimum investment required for the National Development Fund is $100,000 USD for a single applicant, while the real estate option requires a minimum investment of $400,000 USD. Applicants have the option to invest $1.5 Million USD in establishing a business or $5 Million USD for two or more investors. Applicants must meet certain requirements and complete the application process. Successful applicants are granted Antiguan citizenship and a passport which enables them to gain visa-free travel to more than 161 countries worldwide.

Greece:

Greece's golden visa program is an attractive option for those seeking European residency. The program allows investors and their families obtain a residence permit by purchasing real estate in Greece. The minimum investment for the golden visa is €250,000, and the property must be held for at least five years. The application process involves submitting the necessary documentation, including proof of investment and a valid passport, to the Greek authorities. As Greece is part of the Schengen Zone, the largest visa-free zone in the world, Greek residents can travel visa-free to the rest of the EU Schengen Zone, with the ability to spend up to 90 days every 180 days in other Schengen states.

St. Kitts and Nevis:

St. Kitts and Nevis' citizenship by investment program requires applicants to make a non-refundable contribution to the Sustainable Growth Fund or invest in pre-approved real estate. The minimum investment requirement for the Sustainable Growth Fund is $150,000 USD for a single applicant. Alternatively, a real estate investment of at least $200,000 USD can be made. Applicants are required to provide or subject to due diligence checks, completed application forms, and supporting documents. A St. Kitts passport enables holders to gain visa-free travel to 166 countries worldwide.

Citizenship by investment programs provide individuals the opportunity to secure a second citizenship or residency swiftly through different investment options and varying minimum investment requirements. It is important for interested individuals to thoroughly research the specific requirements, costs, and application processes of each program before making a decision.

Ultimately, citizenship by investment programs can open doors to new opportunities and greater global mobility for those who choose to participate.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.