The Government of Canada announced new measures under its Tech Talent Strategy (TTS). As of July 16, 2023, H-1B specialty occupation visa holders in the US, and their accompanying immediate family members, will be eligible to apply to come to Canada. Approved applicants will receive an open work permit of up to three years in duration, which means they will be able to work for almost any employer anywhere in Canada. Their spouses and dependents will also be eligible to apply for a temporary resident visa, with a work or study permit, as needed. The measure will remain in effect for one year or until the IRCC receives 10,000 applications. Only principal applicants, and not their accompanying family members, will count toward the application cap.

