Announced on June 6, 2023, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has expanded the electronic travel authorization (eTA) program to include 13 additional countries.
Eligible travellers from those countries who have either held a Canadian visa in the last 10 years or who currently hold a valid U.S. nonimmigrant visa can now apply for an eTA instead of a temporary resident visa (TRV) when travelling to Canada by air.
The following new countries have been added to the eTA program:
- Antigua and Barbuda
- Argentina
- Costa Rica
- Morocco
- Panama
- Philippines
- St. Kitts and Nevis
- St. Lucia
- St. Vincent and the Grenadines
- Seychelles
- Thailand
- Trinidad and Tobago
- Uruguay
