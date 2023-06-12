Announced on June 6, 2023, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has expanded the electronic travel authorization (eTA) program to include 13 additional countries.

Eligible travellers from those countries who have either held a Canadian visa in the last 10 years or who currently hold a valid U.S. nonimmigrant visa can now apply for an eTA instead of a temporary resident visa (TRV) when travelling to Canada by air.

The following new countries have been added to the eTA program:

Antigua and Barbuda

Argentina

Costa Rica

Morocco

Panama

Philippines

St. Kitts and Nevis

St. Lucia

St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Seychelles

Thailand

Trinidad and Tobago

Uruguay

