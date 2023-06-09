The Government of Canada has just expanded the electronic authorization (eTA) program to cover persons traveling to Canada from 13 new countries.

Effective June 6th, 2023, travelers who have either held a Canadian visa in the last 10 years or who currently hold a valid United States non-immigrant visa can now apply for an eTA instead of a visa when travelling to Canada by air. These changes apply to travelers from the following countries:

Antigua and Barbuda

Argentina

Costa Rica

Morocco

Panama

Philippines

St. Kitts and Nevis

St. Lucia

St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Seychelles

Thailand

Trinidad and Tobago

Uruguay

Travelers who already have a valid visa can still use it to travel to Canada. Those who are not eligible for an eTA, or travel to Canada by means other than air—including cruise ship passengers—will still need a visitor visa.

Expanding the eTA program will make it easier and faster for persons traveling from eligible countries to visit Canada for business or leisure. These visitors will be able to stay for up to six months.

Visit Canada.ca/eTA to learn about your eligibility for an eTA and contact us for application guidance.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.