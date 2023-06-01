ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

On May 26, 2023, the Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canadaannounced a number of measures aimed at strengthening family reunification.

The new measures include the following:

Faster Temporary Resident Visa (TRV) processing times for spousal applicants : Family members from visa-required countries who have submitted family class permanent residency (PR) applications can apply for a TRV to join their sponsor in Canada.

: Family members from visa-required countries who have submitted family class permanent residency (PR) applications can apply for a TRV to join their sponsor in Canada. Dedicated processing tools for spousal TRV applicants : The processing time for TRV applications will be reduced to 30 days, allowing for quicker reuniting of family members.

: The processing time for TRV applications will be reduced to 30 days, allowing for quicker reuniting of family members. Open work permit for spousal and family class applicants : Open work permits will be issued to spousalapplicants and their dependent children who live in Canada with their sponsor and have temporary resident status. These open work permits, which previously were only allowed for inland spousal PR applications, are now extended to those applying from outside of Canada.

: Open work permits will be issued to spousalapplicants and their dependent children who live in Canada with their sponsor and have temporary resident status. These open work permits, which previously were only allowed for inland spousal PR applications, are now extended to those applying from outside of Canada. Open work permit extensions for open work permit holders expiring between Aug. 1 and the end of 2023: Beginning June 7, 2023, open work permit holders whose permits expire between Aug. 1, 2023 and the end of 2023 can use a free facilitation process to extend their permits by 18 months.

Read the original article on GowlingWLG.com

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.