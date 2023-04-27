The Public Service Alliance of Canada declared a general strike beginning Wednesday, April 19th. As a result, bargaining groups representing 159,000 public servants are on strike.

During this labor disruption, certain services may be delayed or not delivered at all. The public may also have trouble accessing some Government of Canada buildings where services are delivered.

The following IRCC services will remain available during the labor disruption:

apply online

mail applications to IRCC

use your online accounts

access some emergency services

Additionally, these services offered by non-governmental organizations are still available: