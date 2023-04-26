CURATED

As remote work has become a normal part of daily life for many people around the world, interest in the digital nomad lifestyle has boomed. A digital nomad visa grants the holder the legal right to work remotely in a country other than the country where their business or employer is based in. Where a tourist visa allows the holder to stay in a country for a short period of time, a digital nomad visa may offer the holder long-term residency rights. Periods of stay on a digital nomad visa typically range from 6 months to two years. Additionally, holders of these visas will usually be able to travel visa-free throughout the EU and Schengen Area and stay there for 90 days.

As more European countries are starting to offer 'digital nomad' visas, interested individuals have a wide variety of options to choose from. These visas are usually geared towards non-EU citizens with an employer not based in the country that they are applying to. Below is an overview of the main benefits and eligibility requirements for various digital nomad visas across Europe:

Spain

The Spanish Parliament's recent approval of the opening of a new digital nomad visa program has been met with a lot of buzz and excitement.

The visa will be valid initially for 12 months or for the length of the employment period if less than 12 months and will be renewable for up to five years, after which an individual can apply for permanent residency. A main attraction of this visa is that holders would only pay a 15% tax rate on their personal income for a maximum period of four years, as opposed to the average 24% income tax rate imposed in Spain. Applicants can include their spouse, children under 25 and children of any age with disabilities in the application of which the tax benefits would also apply to.

The main eligibility requirements of this visa include:

Non-EU/EEA citizenship and employment with an employer registered outside Spain;

Worldwide income of which no more than 20% is earned from Spanish companies;

Working remotely for at least 1 year;

A university degree of three years of professional experience;

Must not have held Spanish residency status in the five years immediately preceding the application; and

Possession of twice the minimum wage in Spain (currently EUR 1,260 per month).

Malta

The Malta Nomad Residence Permit is issued for one year. Notably, holders of this visa would not have to pay their personal income tax twice. Additionally, the permit can be renewed as long as the applicant still meets the eligibility criteria.

Aside from having non-EU citizenship, applicants must fall into one of the following three categories:

Having a contract of work with an employer registered in a foreign country;

Conducting business activities for a company registered in a foreign country and of which the applicant is partner/shareholder; or

Offering freelance or consulting services to clients whose permanent establishments are in a foreign country.

The applicant must have a monthly income of at least EUR 2,700 and prove that they are capable of working remotely via telecoms.

Greece

The Greece Digital Nomad Visa grants the holder legal residence in Greece for up to a year, after which an individual can apply for a Digital Nomad Residence Permit that is valid for up to two years. A holder of this visa is not only exempt from paying taxes in Greece if they stay for fewer than 180 days, but half of their monthly income would also not be subject to taxes for a maximum period of the first seven years of holding this visa.

Aside from non-EU/EEA and Swiss citizenship, notable requirements for this visa include:

Documents proving that the applicant will receive an income as a remote worker;

A declaration letter stating the applicant's reason for stay in Greece; and

A monthly income of at least EUR 3,500 or if joined by a spouse, a minimum monthly income of at least EUR 4,200.

Portugal

Portugal has two programs that are geared towards digital nomads – the Portugal Digital Nomad Visa program that began on October 30, 2022 and the Portugal Passive Income Visa (also known as the D7 Visa).

The first type of visa is more suitable for remote workers looking to stay temporarily in Portugal for up to one year and would require the applicant to earn at least four times the national minimum wage in Portugal which is currently around EUR 2,836 per month.

In contrast, the D7 Visa allows a holder to become a "non-habitual resident" of Portugal. This visa is initially valid for two years and is renewable for a maximum period of five years. Importantly, after five years of obtaining this visa, a digital nomad can apply for permanent residency in Portugal. Additionally, the holder of this visa would pay little to no taxes on any foreign-sourced income. Immediate family members such as the holder's partner or spouse and children under the age of 18 can be included in this application.

The main eligibility requirements for the D7 visa include:

Non-EU citizenship;

Evidence of passive income being the national minimum wage set by the Portuguese government, which is currently EUR 760 per month, as well as (i) an additional passive income of at least 50% of this amount per each dependent adult and (ii) 30% of this amount per each dependent child below the age of 18.

A NIF (Numero de Identificacao Fiscal) number, that allows the holder to conduct business and financial activities in Portugal;

A Portuguese bank account; and

Residency in Portugal for at least 183 days a year to maintain their status.

Moving Forward

The diversity between digital nomad visas currently available for Europe allow digital nomads to pick and choose the programs most suitable for them. As the digital nomad movement is still relatively new, it is expected that visa programs across Europe will continue to evolve and offer new benefits to digital nomads in the future.

Due to the relative simplicity of applying for a digital nomad visa, it is usually not necessary to hire a law firm to apply. Usually, applicants can apply for the digital nomad visa in their home country by presenting the required documents at the local embassy and paying a small application or processing fee. If the nomad visa status is not what you are looking for, please see this link to Harvey Law Group's Residency and Citizenship By Investment programs.

