ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Key Points

Canada opened a new visa application processing center in Manila to better support the high volume of visa applications submitted across the globe

Overview

The government of Canada will open a new visa application processing center within its Embassy office in Manila, Philippines. According to the government announcement, the added capacity aims to accommodate the high volume of visa applications submitted around the world.

What are the Changes?

The Canadian government will launch a new visa application processing center at its Embassy in Manila. The announcement states that the additional capacity will cater to the large number of visa applications received globally.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Canada's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.