Many businesses and entrepreneurs in Nigeria – The Sleeping Giant of Africa – are interested in bringing their entrepreneurial spirit to Canada and growing their businesses. In this success story, we will discuss the inspirational journey of a Nigerian businesswoman who set sail to spread more of Canada to the rest of the world through cosmetics.

Our client from Nigeria dreamed of establishing a cosmetics manufacturing company in Canada that would produce organic, cruelty-free, and all-natural cosmetics products mainly using Canadian ingredients. She envisioned creating a truly international, "made in Canada" cosmetics brand that would be widely recognized and used by environmentally conscious individuals and women of colour worldwide.

The Business That Can Make a Difference

However, this motivated Nigerian businesswoman knew the hurdles of relocating to Canada to start a business. She decided to seek the assistance of a reputable law firm specializing in business immigration, and that's how she found Sobirovs Law Firm. The Sobirovs team listened to the client's motivation, goals, and qualifications before suggesting the C11 Work Permit pathway.

The Firm helped launch the business, refine the business plan and set the best market-entry strategy. The Sobirovs lawyers drafted a detailed immigration application for a Canadian work permit under LMIA Exemption Code C-11. They emphasized that the client met the requirements of the work permit program, as she had rich entrepreneurial experience, the necessary level of education, and the determination to run a successful business in Canada.

Her employment in Canada would create significant economic benefits for Canadian citizens or permanent residents.

First Steps in Canada

In Canada, the client launched her cosmetics manufacturing company and her label with the help of Sobirovs and other local experts. After several months of trying the market and learning the consumer appetite, the company refined its offerings. In the first year of operations, the Sobirovs team and the client worked intensively with cosmetics laboratories in Canada to develop several all-natural, organic, plant-based cosmetic products that would appeal to target customers. She intended to continuously improve her products and learn about customers' tastes and preferences by getting feedback from buyers on Amazon platforms. By the end of year two, she projected that the company would make over $700,000 in gross sales and that her Canadian company would add at least 8 new Canadian jobs in the next 5 years.

The client had taken significant steps to make her business operational in Canada before we submitted the work permit application for her to come to Canada. The client has funded the Canadian operations by allocating $100,000 CAD for the Canadian functions. However, she needed to be in Canada to take the business to the next level.

The client's road to immigration success was not without its challenges. She had to exercise patience during the application process due to Covid and trust the lawyers of Sobirovs Law Firm. However, ultimately, her application for a work permit under the exemption code C-11 was approved, and she can now come to Canada to manage her company's operations and growth.

A Journey of Patience & How Sobirovs Helped

Here are highlights of her immigration process:

April 2021 – the client hired Sobirovs Law Firm to assist her with business setup and application for the C11 Work Permit.

– the client hired Sobirovs Law Firm to assist her with business setup and application for the C11 Work Permit. From April 2021 to November 2021 – the client worked with Sobirovs and other relevant professionals in Canada to establish her Canadian business and start business operations. Sobirovs helped the client connect with local producers of organic cosmetics that used Canadian ingredients. The client's company produced the first sample volume of cosmetic goods under its brand and started selling them.

– the client worked with Sobirovs and other relevant professionals in Canada to establish her Canadian business and start business operations. Sobirovs helped the client connect with local producers of organic cosmetics that used Canadian ingredients. The client's company produced the first sample volume of cosmetic goods under its brand and started selling them. November 2021 – Sobirovs prepared a solid work permit application and submitted it to Canadian immigration authorities. Biometrics data was submitted by the client and her family members in the same month. The application was submitted to the Canadian High Commissioner in Nairobi, Kenya, due to the prolonged processing times at the Visa Office in Nigeria.

– Sobirovs prepared a solid work permit application and submitted it to Canadian immigration authorities. Biometrics data was submitted by the client and her family members in the same month. The application was submitted to the Canadian High Commissioner in Nairobi, Kenya, due to the prolonged processing times at the Visa Office in Nigeria. From November 2021 to November 2022 – the Sobirovs team regularly followed up with Canadian authorities. However, the Visa Office did not decide on the client's file.

– the Sobirovs team regularly followed up with Canadian authorities. However, the Visa Office did not decide on the client's file. November 2022 – Considering that waiting for 1 year for a decision from the Visa Office was unjustified, the Sobirovs team submitted a Mandamus application at Canada's Federal Court to compel the Visa Office to finalize the client's work permit application.

– Considering that waiting for 1 year for a decision from the Visa Office was unjustified, the Sobirovs team submitted a Mandamus application at Canada's Federal Court to compel the Visa Office to finalize the client's work permit application. January 2023 – the Visa Office has moved forward with the client's application and requested a Medical Examination to be completed by the client and her family. The Medical Examination report has been submitted before the end of January 2023.

– the Visa Office has moved forward with the client's application and requested a Medical Examination to be completed by the client and her family. The Medical Examination report has been submitted before the end of January 2023. February 2023 – the Visa Office in Nairobi requested the passports from the client, her spouse and 4 children to affix visas.

– the Visa Office in Nairobi requested the passports from the client, her spouse and 4 children to affix visas. February 2023 – the client and her spouse were issued work visas, 3 school-aged children were issued student visas, and 1 child was issued a visitor's visa to accompany the whole family to Canada.

During this journey, the client and her business never stopped making sales and "pushing the needle forward". As Sobirovs regularly notes, "Business first. Immigration will be a natural consequence of your genuine business activities."

An Inspiration For All Nigerian Entrepreneurs

This success story is a testament to the power of perseverance and the importance of seeking professional support when pursuing one's Canadian dreams. Sobirovs Law Firm is pleased that it played a crucial role in helping her navigate the complex Canadian immigration system. The client's unwavering trust in the Firm's expertise paid off.

Sobirovs Law Firm worked closely with the client to ensure that all the necessary documents were submitted accurately and on time. Throughout the application process, the client demonstrated great understanding and trust in the lawyers at Sobirovs Law Firm. For that, we are immensely grateful. She knew the immigration process could be challenging but remained positive and focused on her goals.

Finally, after months of hard work and dedication, the businesswoman's family received the news they had been waiting for. Her application for a work permit had been approved, and she could now move to Canada to run her already functioning business!

