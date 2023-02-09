In response to the continued labour shortage in Canada, the Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship ("IRCC") announced the expansion of the open work permit program, opening up the eligibility for open work permits for family members of certain temporary foreign workers, effective Jan. 30, 2023.

Who can apply?

Eligible family members include the spouse or common-law partner of the principal foreign worker, dependent children of the spouse or the principal foreign worker and the dependent children of the dependent children (grandchild of principal foreign worker or spouse).

The following foreign workers will be eligible to apply for an open work permit under the expansion of the open work permit program for family members of foreign workers:

High-skilled workers who legally work in Canada holding a valid work permit for six (6) months or more and are employed in a high-skilled / TEER 0, 1, 2 or 3 position.

Low-skilled workers who legally work in Canada holding a valid work permit for six (6) months or more and are employed in a low-skilled / TEER 4 OR 5 position.

Economic class permanent residence applicants who legally work in Canada holding a valid work permit for six (6) months or more and already applied for one of the Economic Classes defined under IRPR.

How to apply?

Applicants have the options of applying for open work permits online or applying at the port of entry if from a visa-exempt country.

Read the original article on GowlingWLG.com

