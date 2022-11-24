ARTICLE

Key Points

Canada and Italy launched a new agreement that will allow Italian and Canadian youth to travel and work in the other country

Overview

On 14 November 2022, the government of Canada introduced a new Youth Mobility Agreement with Italy to expand work opportunities for Canadian and Italian youth.

Under this agreement, Canadian and Italian youth will be able to apply for international work and travel experience through the International Experience Canada Program. Participants must be between the ages of 18 and 35. Eligible applicants will be permitted to work and travel over a maximum period of 24 months. The program consists of three categories:

The Working Holiday program: allows participants to receive an open work permit that will enable them to work anywhere in the host country to support their travel.

The International Co-op (Internship) program: allows participants to receive an employer-specific work permit that allows students to gain targeted experience in a chosen field of study.

The Young Professional program: allows participants to receive an employer-specific work permit to gain targeted, professional work experience that is within a specific field of study or a specific career path.

What are the Changes?

The government of Canada launched a Youth Mobility Agreement with Italy. This agreement will allow Canadian and Italian youth to gain work and travel experience. Canada has established formal youth mobility agreements with 36 countries and territories.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Canada's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 16 November 2022

