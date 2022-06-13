Key Points

The government of Canada will increase the validity period of the super visa and expand its health insurance options beginning 4 July 2022

Overview

The government of Canada will enhance its family reunification scheme beginning 4 July 2022 for applicants under Canada's super visa program. The super visa is a multiple-entry visa that is generally valid for 10 years and allows parents and grandparents to remain in Canada for two years at a time. According to the government, these latest changes aim to attract, retain and integrate immigrants in Canada. The super visa program was created in 2011 and allows Canadian citizens and permanent residents to reunite with their parents and grandparents in Canada for an extended period.

These changes will include increasing the duration of stay for super visa holders to five years per entry and providing the option to request an extension of stay for up to two years at a time while they are in Canada. The government will also ensure that designated international medical insurance companies provide coverage to super visa applicants from 4 July 2022 onward.

What are the Changes?

Beginning 4 July 2022, the government of Canada will improve accessibility of the super visa program, which allows parents and grandparents to reunite with Canadian citizens and permanent residents for an extended period. These improvements include extending the validity of the visa and expanding health insurance options for holders of the visa. Currently, only Canadian insurance providers can provide medical coverage to super visa applicants.

Looking Ahead

These measures are expected to go into effect on 4 July 2022. Continue to check the government of Canada's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 9 June, 2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.