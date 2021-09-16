Key Points

The Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) requests that travelers falling under certain criteria submit new visitor visa applications if their past application was submitted prior to Sept.7, 2021

Overview

IRCC has requested that individuals who submitted their visitor visa application before Sept. 7, 2021, submit new applications via the IRCC Portal. The government recommends that individuals submit a new application if they are travelling for one of the following reasons:

To unite with an immediate family member who is a Canadian citizen, person registered under Canada's Indian Act or permanent resident of Canada;

To unite with an immediate family member who is in Canada temporarily;

To unite with an extended family member who is a Canadian citizen, person registered under Canada's Indian Act or resident of Canada

To visit on business (meeting, special event, training);

To attend an end-of-life ceremony or funeral;

To provide care to a critically ill person;

To join a vessel as a marine crew member;

To assume a posting as a diplomat or to travel as an accompanying immediate family member of a diplomat arriving on posting who will also be accredited in Canada;

To handle the affairs of a victim of Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752

If you submit a new application, your previous visitor visa application will be withdrawn. IRCC cannot issue a refund in this case and the applicant will not receive notification that the application has been withdrawn. Additionally, IRCC recommends that all new information is up-to-date and, if possible, the previous application number is included in the new application.

What are the Changes?

Due to changing entrance restrictions into Canada, the IRCC recommends that individuals seeking to travel to Canada on a visitor visa resubmit their application.

Looking Ahead

Individuals who submitted their visitor visa after Sept. 7, 2021, do not need to resubmit their application. Individuals planning to travel to Canada on a visitor visa should continue to monitor the status of their visa. All individuals who submit a completed application for a visitor visa should be contacted by IRCC within 14 to 30 business days.

Originally published SEPTEMBER 15, 2021

