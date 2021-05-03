Candidates for Canada's newly announced temporary permanent residence streams can use language test results up to two years old to support their applications.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) say the test must be from a federal government-approved agency to qualify.

Canada launched new temporary pathways for 90,000 temporary workers and international graduates to become permanent residents on April 14, 2021. The move is part of the push to reach the federal government target of 401,000 newcomers this year, despite COVID-19 travel restrictions.

To qualify, candidates must have a language proficiency of benchmark 5 for international graduates and benchmark 4 for temporary workers.

To read this article in its entirety please click here

Interested employers: Kindly contact us here to receive further information.

Interested candidates: Find out whether you qualify to Canada by completing our free on-line evaluation. We will provide you with our evaluation within 1-2 business days.

The content of this article reflects the personal insight of Attorney Colin Singer and needs no disclaimer