On June 22, 2023, Bill C-47, which includes legislation to give effect to a series of proposals originally announced in the 2021 Canadian federal budget, received royal assent. Bill C-47 effectively expands the "mandatory disclosure rules" in the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the ITA) in accordance with the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development's (OECD) Base Erosion Profit Shifting Action 12 Report by:

Expanding existing "reportable transactions" rules in section 237.3 of the ITA; Creating a new category of "notifiable transactions"; Requiring "certain corporations" to report "uncertain tax treatments"; Extending the normal reassessment period where there is non-compliance with reporting rules; and Expanding penalties for non-compliance with reporting rules.

Contrary to previous indications from the Department of Finance, the "reportable transaction" and "notifiable transaction" rules will apply to transactions entered into after royal assent. They will also apply to transactions that "straddle" royal assent. For example, if a person contracted to enter into reportable transaction on June 1, 2023, but did not enter the relevant transaction until June 30, the reporting obligation will apply and the 90-day reporting period will begin on June 30, 2023. If a person enters into a series of transactions that straddle the date of royal assent, the reporting requirement will be triggered with the first reportable transaction entered into subsequent to royal assent. Reporting requirements for "uncertain tax treatment" apply to tax years beginning after 2022.

The Department of Finance had previously identified six types of transactions or arrangements that will constitute "notifiable transactions." However, the Minister of National Revenue (Minister) and the Minister of Finance have yet to designate any types of transactions as notifiable. While the notifiable transactions will be discussed below, it is noteworthy that the first identified transaction involves arrangements that intentionally cause a private Canadian resident corporation to not qualify as a "Canadian-controlled private corporation" (CCPC). These arrangements have become quite commonplace over the past few years as a means of avoiding refundable taxes on investment income that would otherwise apply to a CCPC. The fact that a transaction or arrangement is subject to mandatory disclosure does not necessarily mean that it is prohibited under the ITA. However, the requirement to report the details of the transaction or arrangement to the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA)certainly increases the likelihood of audit and possible reassessment under other provisions of the ITA such as the general anti-avoidance rule (GAAR).

II. Reportable transactions

Canada's earlier mandatory disclosure rules in respect of reportable transactions required the transaction to be an "avoidance transaction" within the meaning of the GAAR in subsection 245(2) of the ITA, and to have two of three "generic hallmarks," (i) a contingent fee arrangement for a promoter or tax advisor; (ii) confidential protection for a promoter or tax advisor and (iii) contractual protection for a taxpayer.

Under Bill C-47, only one of the above hallmarks is required for a transaction to be reportable, provided that it can be reasonably concluded that one of the main purposes of entering into the transaction is to obtain a tax benefit (a lower threshold than the existing "primary purpose" test required for an avoidance transaction under the GAAR).

Following the last consultation process, the Department of Finance included various provisions in Bill C-47 to clarify when certain hallmarks are met. With respect to the "contingent fee" hallmark, Bill C-47 stipulates that it should not be met where a fee is being paid for the preparation of a Scientific Research & Development claim. Additionally, although not included in the legislation, the explanatory notes to Bill C-47 suggest that the "contingent fee" hallmark should also not be met only because a fee that is based on the value of the services provided (i.e., "value billing"). However, if it is the value of the tax benefit resulting from the transaction that is the basis for the fees, the "contingent fee" hallmark is expected to be met. On the other hand, a contingent litigation fee arrangement in relation to a completed transaction that is based on a tax benefit should not, on its own, create a reporting requirement, assuming the fee arrangement was put in place after the transaction was implemented.

Bill C-47 also introduced an exclusion in the definition of a "contractual protection" with respect to insurance and other protections (excluding tax liability insurance) that are integral to an arm's length agreement for the sale of a business where it is reasonable to consider that the insurance or protection is intended to ensure the purchase price takes into account any liabilities of the business immediately prior to the sale and is obtained primarily for purposes other than to achieve a tax benefit. This amendment is intended to confirm that standard representations, warranties and guarantees between a vendor and purchaser obtained in the ordinary commercial context to protect the purchaser from presale liabilities (including tax liabilities) are not expected to give rise to a reporting requirement.

A taxpayer who enters into a reportable transaction (or another person who enters into the transaction for the benefit of the taxpayer) and a promoter or advisor (except to the extent that it is reasonable to believe that the information is subject to solicitor-client privilege), are required to report the transaction to the CRA within 90 days of the earlier of:

The date the taxpayer (or the person who entered into the transaction for the benefit of the taxpayer) became contractually obligated to enter into the transaction; and The date the taxpayer (or the person who entered into the transaction for the benefit of the taxpayer) actually enters into the transaction.

Further, it will no longer be acceptable for a person to report a reportable transaction to the CRA on behalf of themselves and all other persons required to report that same transaction under the relevant provisions of the ITA. Under Bill C-47, each involved or affected person will be required to file the required information return for the particular reportable transaction.

III. Notifiable transactions

Notifiable transactions is a new category of transactions introduced by Bill C-47 that include transactions that the CRA has found to be abusive and transactions identified by the CRA to be "transactions of interest." The concept is similar to "listed transactions" under US tax rules.

A notifiable transaction is defined in Bill C-47 to mean a transaction that is the same as, or substantially similar to, a series of transactions that has been designated by the Minister (with the concurrence of the Minister of Finance). Two transactions are substantially similar if they are expected to obtain the same or similar types of tax consequences, and the transactions are either factually similar or based on similar tax strategy. As indicated earlier, the Department of Finance previously identified six different series of transactions that are expected to be notifiable transactions (but have not yet received an official designation from the Minister). These transactions are discussed below.

A taxpayer who enters into a notifiable transaction (or another person who enters into the transaction for the benefit of the taxpayer) and a promoter or advisor (except to the extent that it is reasonable to believe that the information is subject to solicitor-client privilege), is required under Bill C-47 to report the transaction to the CRA within 90 days of the earlier of:

The date the taxpayer (or the person who entered into the transaction for the benefit of the taxpayer) became contractually obligated to enter into the transaction; and The date the taxpayer (or the person who entered into the transaction for the benefit of the taxpayer) actually enters into the transaction.

It is expected that every information return required to be filed in respect of a notifiable transaction must:

Describe the expected tax treatment and all potential benefits to result from the transaction; Describe any contractual protection with respect to the transaction; Describe any contingent fees with respect to the transaction; Identify and describe the transaction in sufficient detail for the Minister to be able to understand the tax structure of the transaction; Identify the provisions relied upon for the expected tax treatment; Identify every person required under subsection 237.4(4) of the ITA to file an information return in respect of the transaction; and Provide such other information as is required by the information return.

However, the prescribed form for reporting a notifiable transaction has not yet been released.

As with reportable transactions, the taxpayer for whom the tax benefit results from the notifiable transaction, the person, if applicable, who entered into the notifiable transaction on behalf of the taxpayer, every adviser or promotor in respect of the notifiable transaction and every person who does not deal at arm's length with the advisor or promotor in respect of the notifiable transaction and who receives or may receive a fee in respect of the notifiable transaction, is required to file this information return. In other words, a single information return may not be filed on behalf of all affected or involved persons.

Under Bill C-47, reporting will not be required in respect of a notifiable transaction, unless the person knows, or should reasonably be expected to know, that the transaction was notifiable. In addition, the taxpayer or persons entering into a transaction on the behalf of a taxpayer are not required to report the transaction if they have exercised the degree of care, diligence and skill to determine whether the transaction is notifiable that a reasonably prudent person would have exercised in comparable circumstances.

Potential notifiable transactions identified by the Department of Finance

The six types of transactions identified by the Department of Finance deal with the following matters:

Manipulating CCPC status; Straddle creation transactions using a partnership; Avoiding the 21-year deemed disposition rule for trusts; Manipulation of bankrupt status to reduce debt forgiveness; Avoidance of acquisition of control of a corporation in certain circumstances; and Back-to-back lending to avoid either thin capitalization rules or non-resident withholding tax.

Manipulating CCPC status

There are three types of transactions that the Department of Finance highlighted with respect to this type of planning:

Avoiding "Canadian corporation" status by continuing a CCPC under the laws of a foreign jurisdiction; Avoiding "Canadian-controlled" status by issuing a majority of special voting shares (a.k.a. "skinny" voting shares) to a non-resident person or public corporation; and Avoiding "Canadian-controlled" status by issuing an option to a non-resident person or public company for the acquisition of a majority of the voting shares of a corporation.

Straddle losses involving a partnership

Straddle transactions involving partnerships have be en used as a mechanism to create tax losses. For example, a partnership enters into a straddle agreement and closes out the gain leg first and allocates the gain to the initial partner. The partnership interest is then acquired by a new person following which the loss leg is closed out and allocated to the new partner.

Avoiding the 21-year deemed disposition rule

The Department of Finance identified three types of transactions with respect to avoidance or deferral of the 21-year deemed realization rule or the avoidance of the rules in subsections 107(5) and (2.1) of the ITA:

The indirect transfer of trust property to another trust by transferring the property to a holding company owned by the recipient trust on a tax-deferred basis prior to its 21-year anniversary. The indirect transfer of trust property to a non-resident by transferring the property to a holding company owned by one or more non-resident beneficiaries of the trust on a tax-deferred basis prior to its 21-year anniversary. The transfer of trust value using a deemed dividend resulting from the redemption shares in the capital of an operating company held by a trust that is designated by that trust to be received by a holding company owned by the recipient trust.

Manipulation of bankrupt status

The Department of Finance has identified transactions whereby bankruptcy status is temporarily obtained in order to avoid the tax consequences of debt forgiveness. The series contemplates a person or partnership being assigned into bankruptcy following which a commercial debt is settled. At any point in time after the debt is settled, the person or partnership files a proposal to annul the bankruptcy.

Avoiding deemed acquisition of control

The Department of Finance identified certain transactions that avoid the tax attribute trading restrictions in section 256.1 of the ITA by relying on one of the purpose tests in that section to conclude that the restrictions do not apply to the particular transactions or events.

Back-to-back arrangements

The Department of Finance identified transactions aimed at taxpayers who attempt to circumvent the thin capitalization rules or the application of non-resident withholding tax under Part XIII of the ITA through the use of back-to-back lending arrangements involving intermediaries. While there are currently back-to-back loan rules in the ITA, the burden is on the CRA to identify the transactions. By designating these arrangements as notifiable, audit and potential reassessment becomes more likely.

IV. Reportable uncertain tax treatment

Under Bill C-47, an uncertain tax treatment is a tax position taken in a corporation's income tax filings for which uncertainty as to the correctness of the position is noted in the relevant corporation's financial statements for the year. Bill C-47 requires a "reporting corporation" to file an information return in respect of a reportable uncertain tax treatment at the same time its income tax return is due.

A "reporting corporation" for a taxation year is a corporation that:

Has audited financial statements for the taxation year prepared in accordance with IFRS or other country-specific GAAP relevant for corporations that are listed on a stock exchange outside of Canada; The carrying value of the corporation's assets is greater than or equal to CA$50 million at the end of the year; and The corporation is required to file a Canadian return of income for the taxation year.

The prescribed form for reporting uncertain tax treatments has not yet been released. However, the Department of Finance previously indicated that it was expected that the following information would be included in the prescribed information with respect to each reportable uncertain tax treatment:

The taxation year to which the reportable uncertain tax treatment relates; A description of the relevant facts; With respect to the transaction to which the reportable uncertain tax treatment relates, a description of: The provisions relied upon for determining the tax payable, refund of tax or other amount under the ITA; The differences between such tax payable, refund of tax or other amount, determined in accordance with relevant financial statements and tax treatment of the corporation; and Whether those differences represent a permanent or temporary difference, involve a determination of the value of any property and involve a computation of basis; and Such other information required by the Minister of National Revenue.

V. Reassessment period

Under Bill C-47, the normal reassessment period would not commence in respect of a transaction that requires mandatory disclosure reporting until the taxpayer has complied with the reporting requirement. Therefore, a reassessment will not become statute-barred unless the taxpayer complies with the mandatory disclosure reporting rules.

VI. Penalties

Bill C-47 provides details on the penalties that can be applied in the event of non-compliance with the mandatory disclosure rules. However, the penalties will not apply to transactions that were entered into before Bill C-47 received royal assent.

Taxpayer - Reportable or Notifiable

With respect to a person who enters into (or benefits from) a reportable or notifiable transaction, Bill C-47 includes a penalty of CA$500 per week for failure to report the transaction, up to greater of CA$25,000 and 25% of the tax benefit (or CA$2,000 per week, up to the greater of CA$100,000 and 25% of the tax benefit for corporations with CA$50 million or more in assets).

Promoter - Reportable or Notifiable

With respect to an advisor or promoter of reportable or notifiable transactions, Bill C-47 includes a penalty equal to the total of (i) 100% of fees charged; (ii) CA$10,000 and (iii) CA$1,000 a day while failure continues up to a maximum of CA$100,000.

Corporation - Uncertain Tax Treatment

With respect to a corporation subject to the requirement to report uncertain tax treatments, Bill C-47 includes a penalty of CA$2,000 per week, up to CA$100,000 for each position.

