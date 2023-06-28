On June 22, 2023, Bill C-47 - An Act to implement certain provisions of the budget tabled in Parliament on March 28, 2023 received royal assent, implementing the new mandatory disclosure rules. The rules require taxpayers, promoters and advisors to report certain types of transactions or series of transactions to the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA). A transaction (or series of transactions) will have to be reported to the CRA if one of the main purposes of the transaction (or series) is to obtain a tax benefit and the transaction (or series) has one of the following three hallmarks:

Contingency fees – the advisor or promoter is entitled to a fee contingent on the tax benefit realized from the transaction(s). Confidential protection – the advisor or promoter receives "confidential protection" from a person who received advice with respect to the transaction(s). The prohibition of disclosure must include the tax treatment related to the transaction(s). Confidential protection includes a confidentiality or non-disclosure agreement. Contractual protection – persons associated with the transaction(s) receive contractual protection generally in the form of an indemnity, insurance policy or other form of reimbursement that provides financial assistance where the transaction's tax purpose fails. An example would be where a promoter promises to cover the costs of litigating a challenge by the CRA of the expected tax results, but this can also include certain types of indemnities in commercial agreements (including, in certain circumstances, gross-up clauses for withholding taxes).

Reporting deadline

If the transaction or series of transactions meets the criteria noted above, then the transaction (or series) must be reported to the CRA within 90 days of the earlier of the date the person becomes contractually obligated to enter into (or actually enters into) the transaction(s). Taxpayer, advisors and promoters each have their own reporting obligations.

Penalties

Failure to comply with the reporting obligations may result in significant penalties, set out as follows:

For most taxpayers, penalties will be the greater of CA$25,000 and 25% of the tax benefit.

For advisors and promotors, penalties will be the total of all fees charged plus CA$10,000 plus an additional amount of CA$1,000 per day for each day the failure continues up to CA$100,000.

For corporations with assets that have a carrying value of CA$50 million in its previous year, penalties will be the greater of CA$100,0000 and 25% of the tax benefit.

We recommend that you communicate with your tax advisors regarding any proposed transactions to determine whether there are any reporting obligations under the new rules.

About Dentons

Dentons is the world's first polycentric global law firm. A top 20 firm on the Acritas 2015 Global Elite Brand Index, the Firm is committed to challenging the status quo in delivering consistent and uncompromising quality and value in new and inventive ways. Driven to provide clients a competitive edge, and connected to the communities where its clients want to do business, Dentons knows that understanding local cultures is crucial to successfully completing a deal, resolving a dispute or solving a business challenge. Now the world's largest law firm, Dentons' global team builds agile, tailored solutions to meet the local, national and global needs of private and public clients of any size in more than 125 locations serving 50-plus countries. www.dentons.com

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances. Specific Questions relating to this article should be addressed directly to the author.