Where There Is A Foreign Will, There Is A Way

In my previous blog about probate, we discussed what "probate" or a "Certificate of Appointment of Estate Trustee" is, and the different residency and security requirements for probate in Ontario, depending on whether the deceased person had a Will. Sometimes, clients will come to us having already obtained probate or been appointed as estate trustee in a jurisdiction outside of Ontario, then discovering that the deceased owned a bank or investment account in Ontario and needing Ontario probate to get that asset liquidated. In today's global landscape, we are encountering these situations with increasing frequency.

Where the deceased did not have an Ontario Will, the Estates Act provides that estate trustees can apply for a "Resealing of Appointment of Estate Trustee" or an "Ancillary Appointment of Estate Trustee" in Ontario. Resealings and ancillary appointments have the same effect of recognizing the foreign grant of probate in Ontario as if it were originally granted by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice. In other words, a resealing or ancillary appointment will provide the estate trustee with authority to act on behalf of the estate in Ontario and administer the Ontario assets. The difference between the two is where the original grant of probate was obtained.

Where the applicant was appointed as estate trustee by a court (a) outside of Ontario but within Canada, or (b) outside of Canada but in a Commonwealth country, they should seek a Resealing of Appointment of Estate Trustee. The applicant does not have to be an Ontario resident, and their foreign estate trustee appointment could have been made with or without a Will. A bond is required unless the original grant of probate was made with a Will and the applicant is a resident of Canada or elsewhere in the Commonwealth. The amount of the bond may be dispensed with or its amount reduced by the court in special circumstances.

If the applicant was appointed as estate trustee by a court that is not part of the Commonwealth, they should seek an Ancillary Appointment of Estate Trustee. The applicant does not have to be a resident of Ontario. A bond is required unless the applicant is a resident of Canada or the elsewhere in the Commonwealth. The amount of the bond may be dispensed with or its amount reduced by the court in special circumstances.

