POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Family and Matrimonial from Canada

The Importance Of A Will: Tax Considerations Torkin Manes LLP While there are many practical implications associated with dying without a will (i.e., the appointment of executors/trustees, guardianship provisions and the distribution...

Probate Planning 101 Torkin Manes LLP Probate is the process by which an individual's will is certified by a provincial court, if necessary. Where an individual holds certain assets in his or her own name...

Four Important Court Of Appeal Decisions On Trust And Estate Matters - And 2023 "Case Of The Year" O'Sullivan Estate Lawyers LLP Now that we are well and truly into calendar 2024, we have the benefit of hindsight. Here are four important Ontario Court of Appeal decisions on trust and estate matters as well as the 2023 "Case of the Year."

Can I Inherit My Spouse's Estate If They Died Without A Will While We Were Separated? Devry Smith Frank LLP In an effort to modernize estate law practice, several amendments to Ontario's inheritance laws have recently been implemented. These changes were largely prompted by the enactment...

When Money Claims Threaten An Estate, What Can A Trustee Do? Aird & Berlis LLP If a claimant has threatened or demanded payment by an estate without initiating any court proceedings, the estate trustee may feel like they are stuck in limbo...