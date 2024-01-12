It is with admiration and respect that we announce the retirement of our esteemed friend and partner, Ronald (Ronnie) Appleby, from our firm and the practice of law as of December 31, 2023. Ronnie's illustrious career as a tax and estate planning lawyer has left an indelible mark on all of us at Robins Appleby LLP, the legal profession, his cherished clients, and the broader community. Ronnie's journey has been nothing short of extraordinary. His achievements, including the esteemed Queen's Counsel designation (now KC) for which he was awarded after only 12 years of practice, stand as a testament to his invaluable contributions as a lawyer.

Throughout his career, Ronnie's unparalleled expertise in taxation and estate planning has garnered immense respect from his numerous clients and colleagues in the legal, accounting and financial services professions. His wisdom, judgment, and intellect have been the bedrock of his practice, offering not just legal advice but practical business and family solutions.

Ronnie's commitment to fostering personal relationships with his clients has been truly exceptional. His role as a trusted friend and principal adviser of many families and closely held businesses speaks volumes about the depth of care and dedication he brought to his work.

Ronnie's academic achievements, starting as an award-winning student and serving as an editor of the Osgoode Hall Law Journal, set the stage for his pursuit of excellence. He was a part-time professor of taxation law at Osgoode Hall Law School and was a prolific writer and sought-after speaker for numerous professional organizations.

His extensive and tireless contributions to charitable and community causes and leadership roles over so many years, which will no doubt continue, gave him immense satisfaction and earned him many well-deserved accolades, including JNF Negev Dinner Honoree, the UJA Federation Ben Sadowski Award, an Honorary Doctorate from the Hebrew University and the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Award Medal.

As the chairman and leader of our law firm, Ronnie was a wonderful mentor, partner, friend and role model for all of the partners, lawyers and staff. He instilled in us the key components to a successful and balanced career, being committed to family, professional excellence, championing the best interests of our clients and giving back to the community.

As Ronnie enters this new phase of life, let us collectively celebrate his exceptional career and the profound impact he has made on our firm and the community. We extend our heartfelt gratitude and best wishes to Ronnie for a healthy and fulfilling retirement.

Ronnie, your presence will be deeply missed, but your legacy will continue to inspire us all. Thank you for your unwavering friendship, dedication and profound contributions.

