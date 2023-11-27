For lawyers in the estate planning practice, the holiday season is often our busiest time of the year – for good reason! If you have not considered estate planning yet or have not reviewed your estate planning documents in several years, here are a few reasons why we recommend adding estate planning to your checklist this holiday season:

1. Increased Travel

Unfortunately, due to all the increased travel during the holiday and winter season, there is more risk that you or a close family member could be in need estate planning documents. Having an estate plan with your wishes in place before travelling will help ease the burden on your closest family members in the event you are involved in an accident or experience health concerns during your travels.

2. Opportunities to Connect with Family

The holiday season is an optimal time to discuss your estate planning with your immediate family and ensure they are aware of your wishes. If you have not completed your estate planning yet, you could use the holiday season to discuss your wishes with family before or after having a Will, Power or Attorney, or Health Care Directive completed.

3. Increases to Lawyer Fees in the New Year

Often a lawyer's rates will increase each year to account for inflation and their experience. Take advantage of their experience at a lower rate by completing your estate planning before the end of the year.

While these are only a few good reasons to consider your estate planning this holiday season, there is never a bad time to reach out to one of our estate planning lawyers to assist you.

