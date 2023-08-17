Howard Black authors 4th edition of "Wills and Estates: Cases, Text, and Materials"

Wills and Estates: Cases, Text, and Materials is an effective, practice-oriented learning tool focusing on areas that lawyers will encounter in their legal practice. Author Howard S. Black weaves summaries of key legal principles and significant judicial decisions with practical advice for a well-rounded examination of the intricacies of estate management and interpreting wills.

