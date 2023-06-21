How can you involve the powers of attorney in elder financial abuse cases? And what are an attorney's duties and responsibilities in those instances?

Our panel of professionals will guide you through those very questions. Join us for this webinar where we'll dive into the ins and outs of elder financial abuse and the appropriate (and inappropriate) uses of powers of attorney.

Topics will include:

Popular estate planning tools

Misuse of powers of attorney

How to hand the misuse of powers of attorney

Recognized preventative measures

Tools for responding to financial exploitation/abuse

