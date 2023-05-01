Partner Lucy Main and Associate Lori Isaj, members of WeirFoulds' Wills, Trusts & Estates Practice Group, were recently published in the Spring 2023 edition of Your Guide to Charitable Giving & Estate Planning.

Their article, "Accomplishing your philanthropic goals: Private Foundations and Donor Advised Funds", addresses the various vehicles and income tax benefits that are available to Canadians who intend to make charitable gifts. The article includes a review of the characteristics of private foundations and donor advised funds, in addition to considerations for charitable giving that is done through both.

Members of the WeirFoulds Wills, Trusts & Estates practice Group have been proud contributors to the biannually published guide since the Spring 2018 edition. Lucy and Lori were most recently published in the Fall 2022 edition, where the pair discussed when and how to update a will and powers of attorney.

View the Spring 2023 digital edition of Your Guide to Charitable Giving & Estate Planning. Lucy and Lori's article begins on page 5.

